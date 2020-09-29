1/
William M. LENNOX Jr.
age 83 on September 23, 2020, formerly of SW Philly. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Walls). Devoted father of Bill (Carmela), Sue, Mary Beth and Colleen. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother of Nancy Cline, Jane Klenk, Mary Ellen Domzalski and the late Benedict. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Friday 10am to 11am King Funeral Home, 209 N. Newtown Street Road (Rt. 252), Newtown Square. Funeral Service 11am. Interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Philabundance or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
King Funeral Service Inc
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
King Funeral Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
King Funeral Service Inc
209 North Newtown Street Road (Route 252)
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(610) 353-6899
