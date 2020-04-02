Home

Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
WILLIAM M. ZAWACKI Jr.

WILLIAM M. ZAWACKI Jr. Notice
ZAWACKI
WILLIAM M., JR.


March 29, 2020, of Fairmount. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Ann A. (nee Gonsowska). Loving father of Yvonne (Paul) Kirks-Melnick and David. Sadly missed by his granddaughter, Ashlyn. Survived by his brother, Leonard and nephews, John and Mark. He was a retired member of Teamsters Local 107.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Tuesday, 9 A.M., in The Cathedral Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul Chapel. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth preferred.

TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020
