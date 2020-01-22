Home

SR. WILLIAM MARGARET ROMEN OSF

SR. WILLIAM MARGARET
ROMEN, OSF
On January 20, 2020 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Monday January 27, 2020, at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
