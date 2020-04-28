|
|
HANNA
WILLIAM McAFEE, JR.
After a courageous 2½ year battle with pancreatic cancer, Bill, surrounded by his family, died on April 19, 2020. He is survived by son John A. Hanna, his wife, Sara Bixby, grandsons Rufus and Max Hanna; son William McAfee Hanna III (Toby), wife Peg, grandsons William M. Hanna IV (Liam) and Luke; daughter Wendy Elizabeth Hanna, granddaughter Ella Hanna; and his sister, Nancy Pringle Davenport. He was predeceased by his son David Stewart Hanna.
He will be greatly missed by his loving college sweetheart, Joanne (Moser) Hanna, who was his soulmate for 56 years. Bill was born in Roland Park, a Baltimore, MD suburb, to William M. Hanna Sr, and "E" Hanna in 1941. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and the University of Maryland. His career took him to many international locations as he worked in sales and marketing for Pfizer, Wyeth and Hercules Pharmaceutical companies. He especially enjoyed his twenty year career with W.L. Gore and Associates.
Bill's passion was helping others as he served the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church as a Deacon, Elder, chair of the Nominating Committee and particularly as a long time member of the Worldwide Ministries Council. He served on the Board of Haiti Partners, visiting that country just before the horrible earthquake in 2010. He found a camaraderie with other volunteers rehabbing homes, using his carpentry skills in West Philadelphia with the Other Carpenter and later with Habitat for Humanity.
His greatest gift was a piercing sense of humor, laced with creativity, bawdiness and surprise. Bill loved nothing better than entertaining people, meant to provoke perhaps a smile or even a good belly laugh.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ursina Teitelbaum with Penn Medicine's oncology service, and the Penn palliative care and hospice teams for their kind support during Bill's illness.
A virtual Memorial Service will take place at the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church.
For further information, please check the Life Events page at bmpc.org. Memorial gifts may be made to the BMPC World-wide Ministries, bmpc.org, or Habitat for Humanity, Philadel-phia, habitatphiladelphia.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020