RYAN
WILLIAM MILES
Long Time resident of Chestnut Hill on June 25, 2020 at age 84. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Univ. and served as a SGT in the US Army. For obituary and service details see www.UrbanFuneralHome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.