BAYNE
WILLIAM "BILL" N.
On April 17, 2020 89, beloved husband of Eleanor (nee Cleland); wonderful father to Susan, Cynthia, and Bruce, brother of the late Louis M. Bayne Jr., and friend to many. Due to coronavirus, a private burial will be held at Shrewsbury Parish Church in Kennedyville, MD; a public memorial will be held, when possible. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sultana Education Foundation 200 S. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, 905 Gateway Drive, Chestertown, MD 21620, Drexel University College of Engineering, PO Box 8215, Philadelphia, PA 19101,
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020