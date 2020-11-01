1/
William O'TOOLE
88, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was a retired Philadelphia Police Officer. He was the husband of Late - Doris (Noll) O'Toole, father of Doris O'Toole, William P. (Lorraine) O'Toole, Jr., Sandra (Harry Stead) O'Toole, brother of Patrick O'Toole and Mary Venditti Philadelphia, grandfather of Nicky, Steven, Billy, Brian and Hayley, Also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Shelia Miller. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. from MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home and Crematory, of Conshohocken, PA, 610 828-0330. www.msrfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
