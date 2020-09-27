1/
William Thom
90, of Warwick, PA, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Dorsey) Thom; loving father of Gary (Janet) Thom, Michael (Christine) Thom, Deb (Bob) Haugh, Sharon (Stan) Potocki, JoAnn (Dean) Altemose. Grandfather of 11 and great-grandfather of 7; brother of Margaret Ellman and brother-in-law of Claire and Don Colbert. Funeral Mass to be held Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00pm, at St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road, in Jamison, PA 18929. Committal will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doylestown Hospital Hospice at 4259 W. Swamp Road; Ste. 204 in Doylestown, PA 18902. www.fluehr.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
