BACHMANWILLIAM P.
July 28, 2020. Husband of Lois J. (nee Teitelbaum), father of Ruth Bachman, Cindy Poole, Andrew Bachman and the late William Bachman, step father of Suzanne (Skip) Appleton, Linda Wertman (Stan Sheckman) and Steve (Gilat) Jaffee; brother of John (Barbara) Bachman and Madge Harrison; also survived by 9 grand-children, 3 step grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.
Mr. Bachman was a longtime model railroader and played numerous instruments such as piano, organ and french horn. He was admired by all that knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday, 11 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-20), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, PA 19053. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice

