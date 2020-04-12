Home

WILLIAM P. CHRISTIANSEN

WILLIAM P. CHRISTIANSEN Notice
CHRISTIANSEN
WILLIAM P.
Of Lexington Park on April 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Nancy M. (nee Wazalis). Devoted father of William J. (Lisa), Mark W. and Suzanne N. LeValley (Mike). Loving grandfather of Dana E. Livingston (Matt), Caroline M. and W. Daniel. Great grandfather of Benjamin and Blake Ellie. A Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory to Holy Redeemer Health System, Office of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 would be appreciated.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020
