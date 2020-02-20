Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
17 S Delaware Ave
Yardley, PA 19067
(215) 493-2228
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MURPHY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM P. MURPHY Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM P. MURPHY Jr. Notice
MURPHY
WILLIAM P., JR.


85, of Yardley, PA on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Walsh Murphy; father of Linda (Curt) Lindahl , Brian (Lilla) Murphy, Joseph (Sheri) Murphy, and Kevin (Sandy) Murphy; grandfather of, Sean and Matt Murphy, Jake and Erin Lindahl, Brian Murphy, Jr., and Tommy and Josie Murphy; brother of Jack (Isabel) Murphy, Marilyn (Bill) Leinhos, and Bob Murphy. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Friday February 21st at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, PA, where friends may call from 10 A.M. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, PA. Arrs. by

FITZGERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, Yardley, PA

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fitzgerald-Sommer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -