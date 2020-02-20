|
|
MURPHY
WILLIAM P., JR.
85, of Yardley, PA on February 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Walsh Murphy; father of Linda (Curt) Lindahl , Brian (Lilla) Murphy, Joseph (Sheri) Murphy, and Kevin (Sandy) Murphy; grandfather of, Sean and Matt Murphy, Jake and Erin Lindahl, Brian Murphy, Jr., and Tommy and Josie Murphy; brother of Jack (Isabel) Murphy, Marilyn (Bill) Leinhos, and Bob Murphy. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 A.M. Friday February 21st at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Avenue, Yardley, PA, where friends may call from 10 A.M. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, PA. Arrs. by
FITZGERALD-SOMMER FUNERAL HOME, Yardley, PA
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020