WILLIAM P. "BILL" TOUEY Sr.
TOUEY
WILLIAM P. SR. "BILL"


1935~2020

Age 85, of Media, Pa, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, Navy Veteran passed away on August 16, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of 62 yrs. Anna Marie "Nancy" (nee McKenna), his children Bill Jr. (Pam), Michael (Joanne), Kathy Doyle (John), Susan Henry (Pat), Robert (Jennifer), Christian (Tracy) and Meghan Campbell (Jay); his 19 cherished grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Helen Kelly (the late Gerald), Sr. Constance Marie I.H.M., John Touey and the late Emily "Mimi" Touey, Nancy Clay (the late Alvin) and Kathy Monzo (the late Carl).
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Friday, August 21, 5 P.M. - 7 P.M. at THE DANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008, also, Saturday, August 22, from 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 N. Providence Road, Media, PA with Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name can be made to The Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOMES
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
