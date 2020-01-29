Home

DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
For more information about
WILLIAM HAUSMANN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
325 S. Oxford Valley Rd.
Fairless Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
325 S. Oxford Valley Rd.
Fairless Hills, IL
View Map
WILLIAM R. HAUSMANN Jr.


1942 - 2020
WILLIAM R. HAUSMANN Jr. Notice
HAUSMANN
WILLIAM R. JR.


77, on January 24, 2020, of Langhorne, PA and Brigantine, NJ. Loving husband of Barbara (nee Tancredi) and devoted father to Susan Till (Richard) and Lisa Leve (Christopher). Loving Poppy to Ryan, Brandon, Justin and Jenna. He earned an Accounting Degree at LaSalle University. Spent his career as a Phila. Police Officer, DEA Officer and Manager U. S. Attorney's Office in Phila. Member of Police Chiefs Ass. SEPA, Phila. FOP Lodge #5. Relatives and friends may call Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M., JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FH, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, and on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:15 A.M., St. Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills. Mass at 9:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's name to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay St., Newtown, PA 18940 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
