WILLIAM R. HOYT
73, of Jenkintown, PA, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Jones). Devoted father of Bernadette Staib (Erich), Jennifer Mayer (Jeff), Mary Ellen McSherry (Mike), and William L. Hoyt. Loving grandfather of 12. Brother of Margaret McKinney. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, Nov. 30th from 7 to 9 P.M. and Tuesday, Dec. 1st from 8 to 9:15 A.M. at the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave., Jenkintown. Due to Covid restrictions, the church services will be private. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
1
Viewing
08:00 - 09:15 AM
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
