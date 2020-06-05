MARTIN
WILLIAM R.
On May 29, 2020. Surviving is his daughter J. Nicole Martin Lawton (Wayne) and beloved granddaughters Sybil and Cora. Bill was a linguist and an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially The Flyers. Private interment in Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.