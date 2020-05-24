MURPHY
WILLIAM R. "BILL"
born on November 19, 1956 loving father and husband passed away at home with a long battle of cancer on May 18, 2020. He will be missed by all his family and friends. William is survived by his wife Kathy (Fahs) Murphy. His children Ryan, Jamie, Sean (Jacquelin). His Grandchildren Brynleigh and Nicholas. Siblings Bob (Donna), Ron (Cheryl) and Donna. Mother-in-law Jane Schmidt, brother in laws Thomas (Tina), Stephen (Maria), David (Frances) Fahs and sister-in-law Patti Fahs and many nieces and nephews. Bill was an amazing Father, husband and grandfather. He was a hard working electrical tech who worked for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, family and friends Rita and John Bradley. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, he loved the Eagles, the Phillies and college basketball. He enjoyed being on the baseball diamond coaching and mentoring not just his two sons but every teammate/ player that has crossed his path. His favorite holiday was Christmas and enjoyed baking cookies and having laughs with his daughter and spending time with his Grandchildren. He had an infectious laugh and just enjoyed life to the fullest. He was truly loved by everyone he met. Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers in memorial contributions in honor of William Murphy donate to America Cancer Society.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.