August 16, 2020, William R. Parker, devoted husband of the late Rosa L. Parker, beloved father and grandfather, passed at the age of 90 in Penna. William did postgraduate work at the University of Penna. He taught courses in logic and conducted seminars in Philosophy at Howard University. For 25 years he was Regional Director for PHEAA's financial aid programs. WIlliam leaves numerous family members and friends to cherish his memory.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 30, 2020.
