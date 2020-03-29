|
|
TALIAFERRO
WILLIAM R. "BILL"
Of Chesterbrook, died peacefully at home on March 25th, 2020. Bill was retired from Blue Mountain Quality Resources as Global Sales Manager. He was the beloved husband of Susan G. Kersch and devoted father of Kelli Lynn Steindi and Hillary Christine Chan; also survived by his step daughter, Grace Kerschensteiner; 5 grandchildren; 3 sisters and a brother. His Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced in Wayne Presbyterian Church. Memorial contri-butions may be made in his memory to The Common Place Mission of Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 East Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Please check www.chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020