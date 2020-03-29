Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM TALIAFERRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM R. "BILL" TALIAFERRO


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM R. "BILL" TALIAFERRO Notice
TALIAFERRO
WILLIAM R. "BILL"


Of Chesterbrook, died peacefully at home on March 25th, 2020. Bill was retired from Blue Mountain Quality Resources as Global Sales Manager. He was the beloved husband of Susan G. Kersch and devoted father of Kelli Lynn Steindi and Hillary Christine Chan; also survived by his step daughter, Grace Kerschensteiner; 5 grandchildren; 3 sisters and a brother. His Memorial Service will be held at a date to be announced in Wayne Presbyterian Church. Memorial contri-butions may be made in his memory to The Common Place Mission of Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 East Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Please check www.chadwickmckinney.com for service updates.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -