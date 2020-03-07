|
|
RYAN
WILLIAM
78, of Devon, PA passed March 3, 2020. Philadelphia Police for 20 years, original Stakeout Squad and SGT at 6th District and Entrepreneur of five businesses. Survived by Rosemary (Bell) wife of 57 yrs., William J. (Karen), Kimberly Ryan, Jeffrey (Jennifer), brother Edward, grandsons Rodman and William, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services - Tues. March 10th Viewing 9:30 A.M. with Mass at 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew's RC Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Missionary Sisters of Charity - 630 DeKalb St., Norristown, PA 19401 or St. Padre Pio National Centre, 111 Barto Rd., Barto, PA 19504. Arrangements. by
MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO FUNERAL HOME, (610) 828-0330
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 7, 2020