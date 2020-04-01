|
JACKSON
WILLIAM S., III
Of Phila., on March 27, 2020, age 92. William is predeceased by his beloved wife, Gwendolyn Jackson and his grandson, Marlon Jackson. He is survived by his children, William S. Jackson IV, Gary A. Jackson, Arlene F. Jackson, Harold N. Jackson, and Joyce C. Jackson; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grand-children; his sister, Doris B. Jackson; and daughter-in-law, Benita Jackson.
Due to the recent developments in the COVID19 Pandemic, Services for William will be at a later date.
Family service entrusted to
CRAFT/GIVNISH of ABINGTON
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020