WILLIAM SHARRATT

Beloved husband of Susan Sharratt (nee Stein), passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at age 79. Bill was senior accountant for Delaware County. He loved skiing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family, miniature club and many friends. Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; sister and brother in law Barbara and David Smilk; cousins Carol and Leo Mellon and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service at Fernwood Cemetery, 6500 Baltimore Avenue in Lansdowne, PA on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Donations in his name may be sent to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org
or Main Line Hospice www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/homecare/hospice-care
