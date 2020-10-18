1/1
WILLIAM SHARRATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved husband of Susan Sharratt (nee Stein), passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020 at age 79. Bill was senior accountant for Delaware County. He loved skiing, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family, miniature club and many friends. Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Susan; sister and brother in law Barbara and David Smilk; cousins Carol and Leo Mellon and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service at Fernwood Cemetery, 6500 Baltimore Avenue in Lansdowne, PA on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Donations in his name may be sent to the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org or Main Line Hospice www.mainlinehealth.org/specialties/homecare/hospice-care www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fernwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved