Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Har Zion Temple
1500 Hagys Ford Rd.
Penn Valley, PA
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM STEERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM STEERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM STEERMAN Notice
STEERMAN
WILLIAM
Feb. 5, 2020. Husband of Louise (nee Lipitz), of Penn Valley, PA, father of Craig Steerman, Suzin (Howard) Levy, David (Rachel) Steerman and Roger Steerman, brother of Doreen (Ronald) Safier and the late Donald Steerman, grandfather of Dustin (Christine) Steerman, Chloe Steerman, Jessica (Akiva) Goldstein, Dylan and Alixandra Steerman, Lauren and Jordan Levy and Justin Steerman.
Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday 10:30 A.M. Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the Levy residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Maccabi USA or Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -