|
|
STEERMAN
WILLIAM
Feb. 5, 2020. Husband of Louise (nee Lipitz), of Penn Valley, PA, father of Craig Steerman, Suzin (Howard) Levy, David (Rachel) Steerman and Roger Steerman, brother of Doreen (Ronald) Safier and the late Donald Steerman, grandfather of Dustin (Christine) Steerman, Chloe Steerman, Jessica (Akiva) Goldstein, Dylan and Alixandra Steerman, Lauren and Jordan Levy and Justin Steerman.
Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday 10:30 A.M. Har Zion Temple, 1500 Hagys Ford Rd., Penn Valley, PA 19072. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the Levy residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to Maccabi USA or Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020