WILLIAM SUMMERFIELD GRAY Jr.
GRAY
WILLIAM SUMMERFIELD, JR.
Of Narberth, PA, passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was the loving husband of Dottie Mawson Gray; father of William S. Gray, Laurie G. Markle, (Craig) Kelley Anne Sloss (Joe); and was a doting Grandfather "Poppy" to 8 grand-children. There will be a private funeral service for family and a public memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr Hospital, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. For service updates, please refer to www.chadwickmckinney.com
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
