GRAY
WILLIAM SUMMERFIELD, JR.
Of Narberth, PA, passed away May 26, 2020 at the age of 89. He was the loving husband of Dottie Mawson Gray; father of William S. Gray, Laurie G. Markle, (Craig) Kelley Anne Sloss (Joe); and was a doting Grandfather "Poppy" to 8 grand-children. There will be a private funeral service for family and a public memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bryn Mawr Hospital, 130 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or Ardmore Presbyterian Church, 5 Montgomery Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003. For service updates, please refer to www.chadwickmckinney.com
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.