|
|
TROPPAUER
WILLIAM
On March 5, 2020. Loving father of Lauren (and the late George) Gavioli and Chelsea (Eric Mansky) Troppauer; Dear sister of Susan (Robert) Simon; Adoring grandfather of Alexandra and James. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 11 A.M. precisely at Montefiore Cemetery (Sec. H), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed Tuesday and Wednesday at the community room at Beaver Hill. Contributions in his memory may be made to For Pete's Sake, 620 W. German-town Ave., Ste. 250, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 7, 2020