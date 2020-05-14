ROMANS

WILLIAM "BILL" V.

Died peacefully on May 12, 2020, two days' before his 88th birthday. Along with his three brothers, Bill was raised in St. Clair, PA by his parents Arthur and Kathryn (Samkavitz). He enlisted in the Air Force after graduating from high school and served in Greenland during the Korean War. Bill graduated from Millersville University with a degree in elementary education and spent the majority of his almost 40-year career as an educator with the Great Valley School District. He earned his M. Ed. in education at Villanova University and completed all of his Ed. D. coursework at Widener University.

He is the father of Kathryn (Robert) Buchovecky, Coatesville, PA; William (Laura) Romans, Coatesville, PA; and Paul (Mary Catherine) Romans, Haymarket, VA; and the grandfather of his five beloved granddaughters Sydney Meyers, Nottingham, PA; Alix Meyers, New York, NY; Ashley Romans, Austin, TX; and Sophie and Lilly Romans, Haymarket, VA.

Bill most enjoyed the simple pleasures of reading The Philadelphia Inquirer every morning while drinking his coffee, keeping busy with small projects, and staying physically fit and active. His family will most remember his fierce independence, strong work ethic, and indomitable spirit.

A memorial celebration in Bill's honor will be held for his immediate family after pandemic restrictions are lifted. Anyone wishing to honor Bill's memory are asked to donate to The Center for Dementia Research in Orangeburg, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store