VOLOVNIK
WILLIAM "BILL"
Of Plymouth Meeting, passed away peacefully on Monday December 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 75 years old. Born April 6, 1944 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William and Rita (nee Villone) Volovnik and the beloved husband of Patricia (nee Lashinger) Volovnik.
Bill was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, American cars, and traveling around the world. He was an accomplished artist, enjoyed woodworking, and could fix almost anything. His true passion was for his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife Pat, Bill is survived by his two children: Beth Godri (Michael) and William Volovnik (Mary), three grandchildren: Michael, William and Lucy, two sisters: Carol Palladino and Paula Queen (Jim).
Relatives and friends are invited to share in Bill's Life Celebration on Friday, December 20, from 9 to 10:50 A.M. followed by his funeral service at 11 A.M. at BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH OF EAST NORRITON, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the American Diabetes Association, the or to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019