Passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 as a result of complications due to Alzheimers Disease at the Einstein Medical Center in Montgomery, PA. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Bill was the son of the late William H. and Edith M. (Pickering) Bristowe. He attended Frankford High School where he met his beloved wife of 46 years, the late Cecelia D. (nee, Dabose) Bristowe. Bill graduated from Temple University with a BA in Chemistry and then attained a PhD in Physical Chemistry from the University of Delaware in 1965. After graduate school, Bill and Ceil moved to Wilmington, Delaware where Bill began his career as a chemist at DuPont. He moved onto Atlas Chemical Industries Inc. which later became ICI Americas. At ICI, Bill managed the Advanced Carbon Fiber Composite Research Division. From ICI, Bill joined American Cyanamid in Havre de Grace, and later became a consultant for Applied Polymer Systems before retiring. Over the course of his career, Bill led polymer-related research and development teams which produced a number of patents. Outside of work, he and Ceil took their sons skiing, camping, boating, fishing and touring Civil War battlefields, and even coached little league (Devonshire Tigers) baseball. Traveling extensively in retirement with his wife Ceil, they enjoyed visiting Italy, England, Germany, Iceland and Alaska. Bill was an avid woodworker who loved the challenge of building furniture as well as making wood carvings that he bestowed upon family at Christmastime. Bill was always willing to help anyone who needed help. He spent time volunteering at the Grand Opera House and after the passing of his wife, he found a home volunteering at the Kalmar Nyckel where he would assist in day sailing trips as well as helping to maintain some of the wood features on the ship. Most of all, he treasured time spent with friends and family at the shore in Ocean City, NJ. Bill will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his sons, David (Kathy), Kevin (Elaine) and Mark (Julie). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Ryan, Christine, Amanda, Madison, Gemma and Ethan, all of whom he loved more than anything. Memorial donations may be sent to the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation, 1124 East 7th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com