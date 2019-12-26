|
|
GORBSKY
WILLIAM W., JR.
Dec. 20, 2019 age 84. Beloved husband of June A. (nee Micucci). Devoted father of Linda Healy, Lorraine Frank (John), Jeanmarie Griffin (Barry), William W. Gorbsky, III (Megan) and Angelica Sherwood (Richard). Brother of Joan Buddendorff, Robert Gorbsky (Lois), Dorothy Hochman (Barry) and the late Frances Cupo. Bill is survived by 11 grand-children, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Saturday, Dec. 28th 11:30 A.M. 1:30 P.M. VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2031 Vista Street (Vista & Large Sts.) (Ample parking & handicap accessi-bility in rear of building) followed by Prayer Service. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila., PA 19111 would be appreciated by the family.
www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019