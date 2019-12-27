|
|
YANTIS
WILLIAM
Passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. Husband of Susan Leibowitz, father of Bari (Ronn) Barr and Kim Yantis (Andrew Strycharski), grandfather of Phil (Tracy), Rebecca, Benjamin, and Samuel, brother of Stanley Yantis, brother-in-law of Stuart and Linda Leibowitz, and son-in-law of Bernard and Doris Leibowitz. Funeral Services will be held Sunday Dec. 29th at 12 Noon at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St., Phila. Interment to follow at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Adath Israel in Merion Station or Jewish Family and Children's Services of Philadelphia.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019