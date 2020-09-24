1/1
Wilma M. (nee Margulies) Rucco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sept. 21, 2020. Age 77. Wife of the late Joe. Beloved mother of Toni (Gary) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Cati (Patrick) Kelly, Max (Jake) and Alli. Loving great-grandmother of Charlee. Cherished daughter of the late Max and Fay Margulies. Dear sister of the late Janet Kazen and the late Stan Margulies. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Tuesday 1 PM at Beechwood Cemetery, 2026 Bensalem Blvd, Bensalem. Donations in Wilma's name may be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org. Arr. Fluehr FH - Bensalem 215-639-3130

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved