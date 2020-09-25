Sept. 21, 2020. Age 77. Wife of the late Joe. Beloved mother of Toni (Gary) Miller. Devoted grandmother of Cati (Patrick) Kelly, Max (Jake) and Alli. Loving great-grandmother of Charlee. Cherished daughter of the late Max and Fay Margulies. Dear sister of the late Janet Kazen and the late Stan Margulies. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Service on Tuesday 1 P.M. at Beechwood Cemetery, 2026 Bensalem Blvd, Bensalem. Donations in Wilma's name may be made to the American Lung Association
, www.lung.org
. Arr. FLUEHR FH - Bensalem 215 639-3130