WINIFRED A. (nee ELLIOTT) BOYLE
Age 91, of Phila,


formerly of Wilkes-Barre, PA, passed away on September 5, 2020. Dear daughter of the late Harry Elliott and the late Catherine Elliott (nee: Brice); beloved wife of the late John; loving mother of Jack (Sheila), Bernie (Joann), Jim (Lynne), and Don (Nancy); dear sister of Harry Elliott, Mary Hoover, and the late Catherine Elliott, Thomas Elliott, Betty Finn, and Rev. Bill Elliott; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M., at the Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila, PA 19115. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila, PA 19013,www.cancer.org.www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 9, 2020.
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
