MARSHALL

WINIFRED "WINNIE" (nee Heck)

94, of Glenolden, PA peacefully entered into eternal life on Tuesday April 28, 2020. Winnie was the wife of the late Thomas Marshall. She was born in Altoona, PA but moved to Philadelphia and entered WAAC (Women's Army Auxiliary Corps). Winnie completed her Nursing Degree at Women's Hospital in Philadelphia. After becoming a Homemaker, Winnie was also a Sunday School Teacher. She was loved for her kindness, empathy, and zest for life and will be greatly missed. Surviving is 1 daughter: Carol Ann. Funeral Arrangements will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Winnie's honor to: New Hope Christian Church: 551 Paxton Hollow Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Arrangements are with ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Paoli, PA



