1/1
Winifred Patricia "Pat" (Minchin) LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Brigantine, NJ


formerly of Yeadon, PA passed away on September 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Daughter of the late Arthur C. and Winifred E. Minchin (nee Hennelly). Beloved wife of John W. Lee. Proud mother to Patricia Buhl (Harold), John A. (Lisa) and Daniel. Loving Mom-Mom to Reagan and Matthew Buhl and Katelyn and John Lee. Sister to Ellen Heron (James), Arthur (Lucille) and John (Geraldine) Minchin. Active in St. Louis CYO Organization, Yeadon Swim Club, and enjoyed volunteering, traveling, bowling and crafting gifts for everyone. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Little Sisters of the Poor and then retired to Brigantine in 1992.Relatives and Friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. on Monday, Sept. 14th at St. Louis Church, 821 W. Cobbs Creek Parkway, Yeadon, PA 19050 where friends may call at 10-10:45 A.M. at the Church. Interment 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Sept. 15th at SS. Peter & Paul Cem., Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Phila, PA 19143.www.Loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved