Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
WINIFRED TORMEY SSJ Formerly S. John Michael SSJ S. Notice
S. WINIFRED TORMEY, SSJ
Formerly S. John Michael, SSJ
February 22, 2020. Age 85. Daughter of the late John and Helen Tormey. Sister of James (Charlotte Dornberger) and the late M. Barbara Tormey. She is also survived by a niece and several nephews as well as the members of her Congregation, The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Monday, March 2 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Sister's name to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 29, 2020
