Age 89, Nov. 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Wai Yan Ng, loving mother of Peter, Peggy Jung, Betty Ng Wu and Judy Anastassiades; survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Born in Canton, China and moved to the U.S. with her young family in 1962, living in New York City and finally settling in Phila. in 1967. She was a seamstress working for the ILGU. Her passion was her family rivaled only by her love for gardening. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sat. Nov. 21, 10-11 A.M. at Holy Redeemer Church, 915 Vine St., Funeral Mass and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic School, 915 Vine St., Phila., PA 19107. www.deadyfuneralhome.com