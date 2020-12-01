Age 3, of South Philadelphia, Pa, passed away November 21st, 2020. Beloved Son of Gianna (Meo) Alf and Sean Alf. Predeceased by Great Grand parents Marian Meo, Richard Bennett, Loving Brother of also Deceased Ryann Meo. Survived by adoring siblings Sean Alf, Catherine Alf. Nephew of Mateo (Samiah) Pagan, Nick, and Dominique Meo, Juliana Strolli, Dear grandson of Christy Pagan and Jason Oneill. Mike Alf, Kelly Alf and Mike Strolli. Also survived by many loving Great Grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins. Everyone in the neighborhood knew Zachary for his man bun and bike, and you better watch out because he was coming in fast. There was nothing like the love he had for his mommy and daddy besides the love he had for his brothers and sisters. 30th street will never be the same without bubby. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Wed. 9:30-11:45 A.M. and Funeral Service 12 noon at THE DANJOLELL BARONE MEMORIAL HOME, 908 S. Providence Rd., Wallingford, PA 19086. Contributions can be made to: Help for Alf Meo family GoFundMe www.danjolell.com