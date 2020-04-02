|
MILLER
ZACHARY R.
Suddenly, March 30, 2020, at the age of 22. Beloved son of Robert and Lorri (nee Wagner). Loving grandson of Larry Wagner and the late Dorothy and Robert and Nancy Miller. Zach will also be sadly missed by his aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graduate of PACS Class of 2015, Zach enjoyed being a Boy Scout growing up. Services and Interment will be Private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Make-a-Wish Foundation, 5 Valley Square, Suite 210, Blue Bell, PA 19422, philadesv.wish.org/donate in his memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020