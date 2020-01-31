Home

ZARA BENTLEY ROBERTS

ZARA BENTLEY ROBERTS Notice
ROBERTS
ZARA BENTLEY


Jan. 2, 1932 - Jan. 21, 2020
Of Phila., PA, died at Cathedral Village senior living community on Tuesday, January 21st. She was 88 years old. The daughter of Jasper J. Bentley and Kathleen Farr Bentley, she graduated from Springside School and attended Wellesley College for 2 years before marrying George B. Roberts. For 30 years she traveled the world with her husband, serving in the U.S. diplomatic corps. They retired in Phila., living in Mt Airy and later at Cathedral Village.
She is survived by her husband; her sister, Jocelyn F. Bentley of Cuckfield, England; and her three children: George B. Roberts of Oxford, England, Michael H. Roberts of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Jocelyn R. Davis of Santa Fe, NM. She has five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, April 4th, at 3 P.M. in Cathedral Hall at Cathedral Village, 600 E Cathedral Road, Philadelphia.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020
