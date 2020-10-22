1/1
A. Ronald Hale Ph.D.
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad on Thursday October 15,2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital , Burlington at age 91. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Nora Hale ( nee Dalton) for 66 years. Recently residing at Tansley Woods but previously of 1010 Oakmeadow Rd. Oakville since 1985 where it was common to see them walking their adopted Afghan hounds over the years, Ashley and Jazzbeau. Loving Dad to three children , Julie and Brian McKeen (Burlington) , Sandy Hale-Malhinha and Rui Malhinha ( Carlisle), and Jane Hale (Los Angeles) . Caring Grandpa to 7 grandchildren , Living locally- Blair McKeen, Tara and Tim Egan, Clare Malhinha . Living in the US - Arianne , Shandice, Nima, and Nariman . Great Papa Ron to Henry and Chloe. Special thanks to the staffs at Chartwell Lakeshore Place, Pearl and Pine, and Tansley Woods for the care and compassion that our parents have received in the past 2 years and Dr's Surbey and Dr. Heffernan . The family also wishes to thank the OTMH heart function clinic, Joseph Brant Hospital and Ron Bigelow , our dear friend who continues to help us navigate tough waters. In keeping with the family's wishes, Ron will be cremated and laid to rest at Burlington Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation or service at this time. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice are appreciated. Please raise your glass, dip your oars, or swing a golf club in memory of our Dad whom we loved so much and will miss beyond words. The Hale Family


Published in Halton News on Oct. 22, 2020.
