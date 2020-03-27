|
|
Peacefully at Billings Court Manor on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 101. Agnes was very devoted to her Catholic faith and is gone to be with her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. She is predeceased by her husband John who she dearly loved for 68 years. She was also predeceased by 3 siblings, sisters Margaret and Anne and brother Harry. Loving mother of Bernie (Toni). Grandmother of Lindsay, Sarah (Kobe) and Paul. Great-Grandmother of Xavier and Carter. Cremation has taken place. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date due to the Pandemic. Donations in memory of Agnes may be made to an organization of your choice. Many thanks to the caring staff of Crown Derby Wing and special thanks to Pat, Nancy and Jeanette for their kindness, compassion and friendship to Agnes. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 27, 2020