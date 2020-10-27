Agnes Watzke passed suddenly but peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Thursday October 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband, Erwin and their daughter, Trudi, her generous and strong spirit will be missed by her brother Rudy Troyer, nieces Jasmine Doba, Isolde Glachs, Carmen Hagen, Janet Heilman, Gerda Lackner, Inga Shulz; nephew Pepi Lackner; her friend Beatrice Lalonde and her fellow residents at Seasons. In keeping with her wishes, private arrangements have been made. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com