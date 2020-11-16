1/1
Alan Pond
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Alan at the age of 81. He was the dearly loved husband of Carole for more than 56 years; loving father to Nichola and Keri and father-in-law to Mike and Adam; and proud granddad to Noah, Nate, Luke and Taya. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends, both here and in England. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation can be made in his memory. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Nov. 16, 2020.
