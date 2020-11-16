It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Alan at the age of 81. He was the dearly loved husband of Carole for more than 56 years; loving father to Nichola and Keri and father-in-law to Mike and Adam; and proud granddad to Noah, Nate, Luke and Taya. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends, both here and in England. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation can be made in his memory. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Nov. 16, 2020.