With deepest sorrow, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, Albert Lee on March 1, 2020 at the age of 49. Albert was a devoted and hard-working man who loved his family and always put their needs ahead of his own. He impacted the lives of many as a soccer coach, a mentor and a friend. His infectious smile and humour will always be a cherished memory of our short time spent with him. Albert leaves behind his heart broken high school sweetheart and wife, Rose and his four treasured children Veronica (Max), Elias, Damian and Sophia. He also leaves his mother Ho-Sun, brother John (Jennifer) and extensive relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation and Funeral mass were held at Glen Oaks and Holy Trinity Croatian Catholic Church. Donations on behalf of Albert can be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association. The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. For those who live in a land of deep darkness, a light will shine. Isaiah 9:2
Published in Halton News on Mar. 6, 2020