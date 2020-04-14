|
It is with the greatest sadness that our family has lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Bert passed after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Walli, daughters Lynne, Cheryl and Jenny, son Kevin. Grandfather to Tabitha, Myles, Logan, Macauley, Bree, Erielle, Kennedy and Jordan. Great-grandchildren Brayden, Aliveah, Carter, Jaxon, Elias and Deklyn. Brother to Gail Macdowell. Uncle to Robert, Stephen, Randy and Melissa. He was the proud owner of MacDowell Insurance Brokers and worked honorably helping his clients. Bert enjoyed curling, golf and hockey, playing for the Burlington GrandDads for many years. He travelled to his Florida home in the winter months and enjoyed his friendships in that community. Bert was the man who helped everyone, a true gentleman who will be missed by family and friends. Private arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. Regretfully due the Covid-19 isolation, a Celebration of Life will be announced on a future date. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in Halton News on Apr. 14, 2020