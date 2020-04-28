Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander LAHEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Peter LAHEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Peter LAHEY Obituary
LAHEY, Alexander Peter It is with tremendous sorrow that the family of Alexander (Sandy) Peter Lahey announces his passing on Saturday, April 25, 2020, two days shy of his 76th birthday, of complications resulting from longstanding health conditions. Resourceful, resilient, and kind, Sandy was beloved as Grumps by his seven grandchildren. He was born and raised in the lobster fishing village of Main-à-Dieu, on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, the eldest in a family of eight. He studied at Saint Francis Xavier University before moving to southern Ontario in his early 20s, where he took a job with National Cash Register (NCR), learning the trade of cash register sales and repair. From 1976 until 2010, Sandy was co-proprietor of Century Cash Register, which sold and serviced cash registers to businesses large and small throughout the GTA, from takeout restaurants to public libraries to convenience store chains. Sandy was a master at home repairs, never let a newspaper flyer go unread, made a mean corned-beef-and-cabbage boiled dinner, shed tears at any talk of "down home," and for several decades regularly read the liturgy of the word at Sunday mass at St. Patrick's Parish in Burlington. Sandy will be greatly missed by Phyllis (Bryk), his wife of 50 years; his kids Sean (and his wife Jen), Anita (and her husband Tom), Wendy (and her husband Mike), and Matthew; his grandchildren Nathan, Kyle, Charlie, Henry, Ainsley, Pippa, and Tenley; and his siblings Bill (Karen), George (Diane), Lil (Albert), Angus (Melinda), Valerie (Les), Charlie (Rita), and Herman (Tina). Sandy suffered numerous health ailments in recent years, struggles he met with quiet grace and a determination to regain health and strength that he held to the last. His family greatly appreciates the compassion and care shown by Dr. Kumaranayake, Dr. Nayar, and the staff, doctors and specialists at Joseph Brant Hospital and Hamilton Health Sciences. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Donations in Sandy's memory can be made to Diabetes Canada (diabetes.ca), Spinal Rehabilitation at Hamilton General Hospital (hamiltonhealthsciences.ca), or Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation (jbhfoundation.ca). www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -