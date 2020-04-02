|
|
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Alfredo Botelho. Alfredo passed peacefully after a courageous battle with lung cancer at Milton District Hospital on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in his 76th year. Lovingly remembered by all his family, beloved wife of 48 years, Maria (Oliveira) Botelho, father to Serafim (Diane), Mark (Rose), Elizabeth (Rob) and Cesar (Dina). Avô will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Isaiah, Noah, Lucas, Becca, Amanda, Sebastian, Serra and Marcus. Also missed by his many brothers and sisters and by many nieces & nephews & cousins here in Canada and in Portugal. He is predeceased by his parents Joao Medeiros Botelho and Maria Dos Anjos Pereira. Alfredo had very strong family values and worked over 30 years with LIUNA Local 183 to provide for his large family after immigrating to Canada from São Miguel, Portugal. He cherished his garden and the simplicity of life. Given limitations with funeral services during this time, a private service has been arranged on Tuesday, March 31 at J Scott Early Funeral Home and Glen Oaks Cemetery. A mass & celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in his memory, the family would appreciate donations if so desired to Milton District Hospital at https://www.mdhf.ca/memorial-tribute-donation/ or to one of your choosing. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 2, 2020