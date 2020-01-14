|
Passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. Born in Edinburgh, Scotland July 8, 1933. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late George Skinner and mother of the late Billy Skinner. Euphan will be missed by her daughter Janice and husband Dave MacLennan, grandchildren Adam and wife Assiya, Scott and his partner Natalie, Amanda and her partner Sean. Treasured great-nana to Nicole, Sasha and Hunter. She will also be missed by many friends, extended family here and overseas and dear neighbours at the Royal Vista. In support of Euphan's wishes, a private cremation has occurred and no service will take place. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the is appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 14, 2020